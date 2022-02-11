Berkshire County Historical Society 2021-22 Melville Fellows Aylen Dominguez, a student at Berkshire Community College, and Shawna Hennessy, a student at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, will participate in a series of readings of original works created during their time at Arrowhead.
"From Melville’s Study: Inspired Writings from Arrowhead’s Melville Fellows" will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, via Zoom. Dominguez and Hennessy, working with Writer-in-Residence Emeritus Jana Laiz, created new works which will be read in public for the first time. Email melville@berkshirehistory.org for the Zoom link.
In conjunction with Pittsfield’s 10x10 Winter Upstreet Arts Festival, the Melville Fellows will exhibit their writing visualizations at the Berkshire Athenaeum from Feb. 17–27.
Dominguez and Hennessy will also give readings during a virtual program sponsored by the Berkshire Athenaeum at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Email melville@berkshirehistory.org to request the Zoom link.
An additional reading at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will take place at a later date.