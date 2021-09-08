In honor of all who lost their lives, and in honor of the five Berkshire County Iraq/Afghanistan war veterans killed in action, a 9/11 memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Iraq/Afghanistan War Memorial at Veterans Memorial Park, 295 South St.
Speakers include Mayor Linda Tyer; VFW State Commander Doug Wood, U.S. Navy, retired; retired Army Lt. Col. James Clark, and retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Pompi.
A bell will sound as the names of each of the five Berkshire County residents killed in action are read by VFW Commander Arnold Perras, master of ceremonies. A rifle salute will be executed by American Legion Post 155, followed by taps played by VFW Honor Guard member Joe Difilippo.
The ceremony also includes the National Anthem, honoring the late Anthony "Tony" Pastore, VFW and Disabled American Veterans member; invocation and benediction by the Rev. Peter Gregory, Air Force veteran; and the presentation of colors by Vietnam Veterans Color Guard, commanded by Tyrone Belanger, Marine veteran.
Local dignitaries and the public are invited.