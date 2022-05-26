The city's annual Memorial Day procession will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, rain or shine.
For those participating, lineup will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Fenn, Pearl and Allen streets. The group will proceed to North Street, north to Wahconah Street and to Pittsfield Cemetery for a ceremony. Masks are encouraged.
The ceremony will include a reading of the names of Pittsfield veterans who passed away after Memorial Day 2021 to the present. Mayor Linda Tyer will give opening remarks followed by keynote speaker William “Bill” Sturgeon and master of ceremonies John Herrera, director of Veterans Services. Officer of the day is Arnie Perras, commander, VFW Post 448.
Pittsfield Community Television will televise the ceremony on CityLink 1303 and PCTV Select available at pittsfieldtv.org. The ceremony will also be available on Roku and Apple devices and the PCTV Facebook page.
Perras invites all veterans and nonmembers to march with VFW Post 448. Because of the VFW's aging membership, each year there are fewer members able to march.
Uniforms or military caps are optional. Those interested can join Post 448 at 9:30 a.m. in front of City Hall and report to Perras for parade instructions.
For more information on the parade, contact Herrera at 413-499-9433.