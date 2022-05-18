National Alliance on Mental Illness Berkshire County announces a free six-week NAMI Basics program for parents and family caregivers of children and adolescents with emotional or behavioral issues. The course will be held via Zoom from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning May 24.
NAMI Basics is taught by NAMI-trained teachers who are parents or caregivers of children with similar issues. Participants will learn communication tips, how to problem-solve, and the skills to help them cope with the emotional impact of caring for their child.
Space is limited. To register or learn more, contact Melissa Helm at 413-443-1136 or namibc@namibc.org.