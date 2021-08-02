Milling is scheduled from Aug. 4-10 on the following streets as part of the city's 2021 Street Improvement Project:

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Hawthorne Avenue, Oxford Street and Brenton Terrace.

Thursday, Aug. 5: Buel Street and Cadwell Road.

Friday, Aug. 6: Dexter, Dillon and Huron streets.

Monday, Aug. 9: Malcolm Avenue.

Tuesday, Aug. 10: Valentine Road.

On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

