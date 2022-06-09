PITTSFIELD — Forty-eight students, including 15 from Berkshire County and nearby communities, graduated on Sunday, June 5, during Miss Hall’s School’s 124th commencement.
This year’s in-person ceremony, the first in three years, took place under a large tent behind the Elizabeth Gatchell Klein Arts Center on the school’s campus and was shared worldwide via Facebook Live.
Hosted by Miss Hall’s Head of School Julia Heaton, the ceremony included remarks from Senior Class President Keely O’Gorman of Lee; School President Cailyn Tetteh of Rosenberg, Texas; School Vice President Truc Hoang of Hanoi, Vietnam; and Board of Trustees President Nancy Gustafson Ault, Miss Hall’s Class of 1973.
This year’s commencement address was delivered by Belinda Enoma, a New York-based data privacy and cybersecurity leader, a global empowerment speaker, and a parent of MHS Class of 2022 graduate Osayuki Enoma.
Among this year’s graduates are the following local students: Emma Adelson, Lee; Kathryn Barrett, Sandisfield; Aurora Benson, Pittsfield; Maggie Bullock, North Bennington, Vt.; Symaira Elliott, Pittsfield; Remi Engel, Housatonic; Montgomery Erickson, Bennington, Vt.; Sundara Hesse, Ghent, N.Y.; Olivia Kick-Nalepa, Dalton; Ruby McDonald, Valatie, N.Y.; Hava Methe, Lee; Keely O’Gorman, Lee; Abigail Putnam, East Otis; Samantha Taxter, West Stockbridge; and Sienna Trask, West Stockbridge.
The following awards were also bestowed on local members of the Class of 2022:
Meus Honor Stat Keys Awarded for MHS Core Competencies: Keely O’Gorman (Vision); Emma Adelson (Voice); Maggie Bullock (Gumption)
Horizons Prize: Emma Adelson
Mansfield E. Pickett Latin Prize: Symaira Elliott
Monique Jalbert French Prize: Remi Engel
Angela Kalischer Theater Prize: Keely O’Gorman
Ceramics Award: Kathryn Barrett