Berkshire Community College welcomes mixed media artist Nicole Irene for an exhibit in the Koussevitzky Art Gallery called “Endanger Your Complacency by Tempting the Lumps in the Cosmic Gravy.” The exhibit is on view through Friday, Oct. 8. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The artist will host a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, as part of Downtown Pittsfield Inc.’s First Fridays Artswalk. Light refreshments will be served. The artist will be actively creating art during the reception, and limited-run prints will be available for purchase.
Canvases in various stages of completion will be on view, as well as experimental new works on paper.