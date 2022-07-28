The Berkshire County Historical Society announces an opening reception for "Moby Dick," a contemporary art exhibit featuring paintings and works on paper by artists Jim Jasper and Christopher Volpe, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave. The opening is part of the First Fridays Artswalk.
The exhibition is a dialogue around Herman Melville’s work, how it has inspired generations of artists, and the current relevancy of many of the novel’s themes. Refreshments will be served.
Artist talks are planned at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, with Jasper, and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, with Volpe.
The exhibition runs through Aug. 26. The Lichtenstein Center is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or by appointment.