The Berkshire County Historical Society will present a lecture by author Robert K. Elder and a screening of the 1955 short film "Moby-Dick" at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Herman Melville's Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.
Elder will discuss his latest book, "Gilbert Wilson’s Moby-Dick," an illustrated edition of Melville’s "Moby-Dick."
Artist Gilbert Wilson (1907-1991) created more than 200 paintings and drawings inspired by "Moby-Dick." In 2019, Elder edited and published an illustrated version of the book utilizing Wilson’s work.
Wilson’s Moby-Dick art was also the basis for Jerry Winter’s 1955 short film of the same name.
The program is free. Information: 413-442-1793 or berkshirehistory.org.