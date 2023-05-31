<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: City's aggregation program offers lower electricity rates

As utility costs continue to increase, the city reminds residents and business owners that they are eligible to sign up for a lower rate of electricity by joining the city’s Municipal Aggregation Program.

Since the launch of this program in 2018 by Mayor Linda Tyer’s administration, residents have collectively saved approximately $8,390,000 and businesses have saved approximately $5,076,000 for a total savings of $13,466,000.

Dynegy Energy Services is the supplier of electricity as part of the Community Power Supply Program and offer a fixed rate of $.09603 per kWh for basic service. This rate is valid through January 2024 and residents can opt in and opt out at any point, at no charge, during the term of the program.

To opt-in this program, residents and businesses can call Dynegy Energy Services at 866-220-5696 and ask to enroll in the city’s program or visit colonialpowergroup.com/pittsfield/.

The current supply rate of electricity provided by Eversource is $.21991 per kWh through June 30.

Thereafter the rate will be $.16708 per kWh through Dec. 31. Basic Service rates change twice a year or more, depending on rate class. The goal of the aggregation is to deliver savings over the life of the program against Eversource Basic Service.

For more information about the city’s municipal aggregation program, call Jim McGrath at 413-499-9344.

