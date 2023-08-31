Pittsfield: PCTV, iBerkshires hosting candidate debates

Pittsfield Community Television, in partnership with iBerkshires.com, will present live debates for the three municipal races that require a preliminary election.
The debates will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Berkshire Athenaeum with Ward 2 candidates Brittany Bandani, Soncere Williams and Alexander Blumin.
The Ward 7 debate will begin at 6 p.m. with candidates Anthony Maffuccio, Jonathon Morey and Rhonda Serre. The mayoral debate at 7 p.m. will feature Karen Kalinowsky, Peter Marchetti and John Krol.
The series of debates will be moderated by representatives of iBerkshires and Pittsfield Community Television. Panelists from WAMC, The Berkshire Edge, and iBerkshires will present questions to the candidates.
The events are open to the public and will be broadcast live on PCTV CityLink Channel 1303 in Pittsfield, on the PCTV Select App available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, iOS, and Google Play, and on the Pittsfield Community Television Facebook page.
PCTV and iBerkshires are also soliciting questions from the public. Email questions for the candidates to election@pittsfieldtv.org.
Pittsfield’s preliminary election polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.