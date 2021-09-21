City Clerk Michele Benjamin has announced important dates regarding the Nov. 2 municipal election.
The drawing for ballot placement will take place in the City Council Chambers at noon Thursday, Sept. 23.
The last day to register to vote or to change your name, address or party enrollment is Wednesday, Oct. 13. The Registrar of Voters Office at City Hall will remain open until 8 p.m. that day.
Absentee ballot applications are available. Application deadline is noon Monday, Nov. 1. A person is eligible to vote by absentee ballot if they are a registered voter and will be unable to vote at the polls on election day due to absence from the city during normal polling hours, physical disability, or religious belief. Ballots should be delivered by Oct. 11.
In-person early voting ballots will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 25 to 29, in the Registrar of Voters Office, room 101.
Applications for mail-in ballots, both early and absentee, must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.