Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will present Indoors Out! Music on North from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Sotille Park, Persip Park and the parklet at the Marketplace Cafe. The event has been rescheduled from its original date of Sept. 17.
The three downtown locations will feature free outdoor performances by local performers who have also played with Berkshire Busk. The performances will be presented in partnership with First Fridays Artswalk.
Performers include the Railroad Street Dreamers at Sotille Park, Garrin Benfield at Persip Park, and The Midnight Anthem at The Marketplace Cafe, 53 North St.
For more information, visit downtownpittsfield.com.