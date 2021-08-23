The Berkshire Music School announces the return of Music @ The Taft with the Global Voices Festival showcasing Latin American jazz to Greek song and dance to the Japanese koto Friday through Sunday, Aug. 27-29 and Sept. 3-5. All events will take place on the music school's tented lawn at 30 Wendell Ave.
Performances include Mukana, an eight-piece band, at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27; Mukana Jr., interactive music for kids, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28; a drum circle with Otha Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29; Berkshire Jewish Musicians Collective, at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; a family-friendly performance of songs and techniques on the Japanese koto at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4; and a Greek Song and Dance Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
For tickets, visit berkshiremusicschool.org or call 413-442-1411.