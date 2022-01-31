Berkshire Music School will present a live, interactive, online masterclass with guitarist Jennifer Batten at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, via Zoom.
Batten will speak about her experiences working in the music business, beginning with her three tours with Michael Jackson, her three years of work with Jeff Beck, and her Las Vegas residency with Cirque du Soleil's Zumanity, as well as her many current endeavors.
Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Suggested tuition is $25, with the option to pay-what-you-can. The class is free for all BMS students.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p9bew8w or call 413-442-1411.