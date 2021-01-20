The Berkshire Music School has announced expanded offerings for its 2021 winter season.
Following the success of the fall season, the school will offer a wide variety of private lessons and group classes ranging from classical training in all band and orchestral instruments and voice, to world music history and jazz appreciation, to drama and virtual voiceover instruction.
Youth classes include Tunes for Tots, Music for Young Minds, The Young Pianist, Youth Beginning Guitar, OnStage Live!, and Youth Performance Workshop.
For adults, classes include Cabaret Workshop, Adult Piano Class, Virtual Jazz Listening Room, Adult Beginning Guitar Class, Global Music Influences on American Music, and Introduction to Voiceover.
For class descriptions and registration, visit berkshiremusicschool.org or call 413-442-1411.
Private lessons may be arranged in 30, 45, 60, or 90 minute intervals, and may be scheduled by contacting the BMS's Registrar Sandy Moderski at 413-442-1411 or via email at smoderksi@berkshiremusicschool.org.