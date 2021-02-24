Berkshire Lyric's spring online series exploring great choral masterpieces continues at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays in March on Zoom. Artistic Director Jack Brown will examine Brahms Requiem on March 1 and the Hayden Creation on March 15.
Each session will concentrate on a major work, including a background lecture and an opportunity to sing along with several of the choruses. There will also be a group vocal warm-up and technique session each evening.
There is no charge for current singers in Berkshire Lyric's four choruses. A voluntary donation is encouraged for all other members of the public.
For more information, visit BerkshireLyric.org, or email BerkshireLyric@gmail.com to register in advance for a regular weekly Zoom invitation.