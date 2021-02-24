Berkshire Lyric's spring online series exploring great choral masterpieces continues at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays in March on Zoom. Artistic Director Jack Brown will examine Brahms Requiem on March 1 and the Hayden Creation on March 15.

Each session will concentrate on a major work, including a background lecture and an opportunity to sing along with several of the choruses. There will also be a group vocal warm-up and technique session each evening.

There is no charge for current singers in Berkshire Lyric's four choruses. A voluntary donation is encouraged for all other members of the public.

For more information, visit BerkshireLyric.org, or email BerkshireLyric@gmail.com to register in advance for a regular weekly Zoom invitation.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.