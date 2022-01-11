The Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum announce two virtual music programs led by Barry Wiesenfeld, a freelance bassist and music educator. The free talks will be held on Zoom.
Wiesenfeld will present "Back to Bach" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. The program is an exploration of the master of modern music, his musical world, his style, some of his great works, and his legacy. Register for the Zoom link at tinyurl.com/berk-back-to-bach.
Wiesenfeld will present "The Beatles — 50 Years Later" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. The presentation delves into the band's groundbreaking music, techniques and sometimes overlooked components that made them pioneers. Register at tinyurl.com/berk-beatles-50-years.