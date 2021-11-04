The Berkshire Music School announces the return of Music @ The Taft with three more performances this fall. All events will take place in the Taft Recital Hall on the BMS campus, 30 Wendell Ave.
Mary Jo Maichack will present a family-friendly, interactive program of storytelling with songs with guitar at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
A champagne and cocktails cabaret by Broadway veteran and BMS faculty Alison England will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Festive dress is encouraged. Libations will be served. Limited seating and advanced reservations are required.
Wintergreen with Alice and Larry Spatz and Jared Polens will perform a family concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Reservations are recommended.
Tickets and reserved seating are available at berkshiremusicschool.org/box-office or by calling 413-442-1411. Masks must be worn at all times. Performances with libations served require proof of vaccination.