The NAACP Berkshire County branch will be hosting its annual Freedom Fund awards event virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, via Zoom.
The yearly event raises funds to provide stipends to students of color in Berkshire County that are planning on attending college or trade school the following year. Last year, 10 students received stipends in the amounts of $500 or $1,000.
This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affecting Black communities and communities of color, the local branch has set a goal of $25,000 with the hope of increased stipends of up to $1,500 per student, benefitting up to 20 Berkshire County students.
During this annual ceremony, the local branch of the NAACP will present three community leaders with awards. Rachel Fletcher will receive the W.E.B. Du Bois Freedom Award, Sandra Burton will receive the Baba Chuck Davis Freedom Award, and Lori Murphy will receive the Margaret Hart Freedom Award.
The keynote speaker is award-winning author, columnist and public speaker Deesha Philyaw whose debut short story collection, "The Secret Lives of Church Ladies," was a finalist for the 2020 National Book Award for Fiction.
The event is free and open to the public but rolling registration is limited, and donations to support the student stipends are encouraged. The program will also be livestreamed on Pittsfield Community Television, PCTV Select, and the NAACP-Berkshire County Branch and PCTV Facebook pages.
For more information, visit naacpberkshires.org or email naacpberkshirecounty@gmail.com.