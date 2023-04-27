The NAACP Berkshire County Branch’s Political Action Committee will hold a daylong, nonpartisan Candidate Training Bootcamp followed by a panel discussion from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Berkshire Community College on 1350 West St.

BIPOC leaders will provide their knowledge and experiences in an accelerated, jam-packed training day. After the training, these leaders will participate in a panel discussion about being a person of color in politics.

The training runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and registration is required at tinyurl.com/3bhresy8. A free continental breakfast and lunch will be provided and transportation to and from BCC will be provided for participants who need it.

The panel discussion from 4 to 5 p.m. is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the branch’s Facebook page at facebook.com/naacpberkshires.

Sponsored in part by BCC, both events are free and open to all. Berkshire County youth who participate in the training will receive a monetary stipend. For more information, visit naacpberkshires.org.

