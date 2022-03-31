The NAACP, Berkshire County Branch, will host a presentation on redlining in Pittsfield from 1900 to 1960 at its next general meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, via Zoom.
Redlining is a discriminatory practice in which services are withheld from potential customers who reside in neighborhoods classified as "hazardous" to investment; these neighborhoods have significant numbers of racial and ethnic minorities and low-income residents.
"Redlining in Pittsfield, Mass.: A Case Study of the Westside Neighborhood," was commissioned by Greylock Federal Credit Union with the support of Berkshire Bank; NAACP, Berkshire County Branch; and the MCLA Foundation.
A team researched whether housing discrimination in the Berkshires matched what was happening in larger urban areas in the 20th century.
This event is free and the public is encouraged to attend, but non-branch members must register for the Zoom link by emailing naacpberkshirecounty@gmail.com. For more information, visit naacpberkshires.org.