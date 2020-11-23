The National Alliance on Mental Illness Berkshire County invites the community to participate in the annual holiday collection of items for gift bags to patients receiving mental health services in Behavioral Health Acute Care (formerly Jones III) at Berkshire Medical Center.
Examples of items to be donated include hats, gloves/mittens, slippers/slipper socks, socks, journals (not spiral bound), puzzle books, playing cards, travel size games, combs/hairbrushes, hair accessories, nail polish, travel-size shampoo and conditioner, travel-size deodorant, gum, mints, and low-sugar, single-serve, individually-wrapped snacks, such as granola bars and cheddar fish crackers.
The deadline to donate is Dec. 8. Call 413-443-1666 to schedule a drop-off time.
For more information, call 413-443-1666 or email namibc@namibc.org.