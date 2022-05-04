A National Day of Prayer Festival will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Common on First Street. The festival has been organized by Vlad Bogomolov, producer of Music for your Soul.

NDP is an annual day of observance held the first Thursday of May, designated by U.S. Congress, when people are asked "to turn to God in prayer and meditation." 

Clergymen, dignitaries, musicians, and community members are encouraged to attend. For more information, email masterhandsgreen@hotmail.com or call 413-418-6680.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

