Naturalist Victor C. Capelli will present two programs during an Earth Day celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Berkshire Athenaeum.
The first, "Neo-Tropical Bird Migrants of Berkshire County," is a power point on their natural history, conservation status and their songs and calls.
The second is a hands-on demonstration and workshop on rocks, fossils and minerals and the geology of Berkshire County. Visitors are invited to bring their rocks for identification.
The programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the Berkshire Athenaeum at 413-499-9480.