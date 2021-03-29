Nomination papers for local elected offices will be available during normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Friday, April 2, at the Registrar of Voter's office, City Hall, 70 Allen St., Room 101.
Offices on this year's municipal ballot will include: City clerk; Councilor at Large (four); Ward Councilor (one from each of the city’s seven wards); and School Committee (six).
For the full municipal election calendar, including signature requirements and filing deadlines, visit tinyurl.com/dmbuj3xh.