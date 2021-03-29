Nomination papers for local elected offices will be available during normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Friday, April 2, at the Registrar of Voter's office, City Hall, 70 Allen St., Room 101.

Offices on this year's municipal ballot will include: City clerk; Councilor at Large (four); Ward Councilor (one from each of the city’s seven wards); and School Committee (six).

For the full municipal election calendar, including signature requirements and filing deadlines, visit tinyurl.com/dmbuj3xh.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.