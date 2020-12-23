Berkshire Community College will begin hosting the Non-profit Institute, which will run for eight consecutive weekly sessions from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 28 to March 18, via Zoom.

This program offers a complete overview of resource development functions. Open to nonprofit staff, board members and community volunteers, discussion will focus on real world needs and daily challenges.

Participants may enroll in the eight-part series for $250; the fee for each separate session is $40.

To register for the entire series or for individual classes, visit tinyurl.com/yafzuw87. For more information, email workshops@berkshirecc.edu or call 413-236-2115.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.