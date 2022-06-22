Line painting is scheduled for North Street in downtown Pittsfield beginning Sunday, June 26, through Thursday, June 30. The work will begin by Park Square and continue up to Berkshire Medical Center.
The painting will also include bike lanes, parking spaces and stencil symbols. As painting will occur in the evenings, parking restrictions will be in effect starting at 8 p.m. each night through 6 a.m. the following morning for the duration of the work.
The work is expected to conclude Thursday morning. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.