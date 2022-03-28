The St. Luke's Alumni Association is accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 academic year. Application deadline is May 17.
The Alumni Association will be awarding several scholarships to college students who have been attending college in pursuit of a degree in the nursing field, whether an associate degree, a baccalaureate, a master's degree, or a nurse practitioner program.
An applicant must be in good standing and have completed at least one year of college in a nursing program by the end of the current academic year.
Although relatives of dues-paying members of the Alumni are given preference, this is not a prerequisite and other nursing students are encouraged to apply.
For further information and/or an application form, contact Linda Vuillemot Murphy at 413-499-0278 or lynnana@aol.com.