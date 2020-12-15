Massachusetts Nurses Association nurses at Berkshire Medical Center are collecting nonperishable food donations to benefit local food pantries and help relieve growing food insecurity in the community.
The drive began last year at this time and has continued throughout 2020.
A container for donations is located on the ground floor of BMC near the west elevator.
Contact food drive coordinator Marie Matthews at mariemathews2@yahoo.com to help with food pickup and drop-off or if you or someone you know is in need of food donations.