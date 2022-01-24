Berkshire Health Systems’ Operation Better Start, an out-patient nutrition program, has been named a recipient of Fallon Health’s Community Impact Grant for 2021. The funds, totaling $10,000 will help support the Food and Families program in the Pittsfield Public Schools’ 21st Century After School Program.
Food and Families will partner 21st Century Pittsfield middle school students with their grandparents and/or senior friends in a nutrition education, cooking and food share after school program.
Food and Families is a collaborative community project bringing together the Pittsfield Public Schools, Operation Better Start and Pittsfield Community Television.
The grant was awarded to the Food and Families program as it meets Fallon’s goals of reducing food insecurity in the community as well as decreasing social isolation for seniors.