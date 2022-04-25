Pittsfield author and longtime Eagle columnist Kevin O’Hara will host a book launch for his long-awaited memoir, "Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward: My 30 Years as a Psychiatric Nurse," from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Patrick’s Pub, 26 Bank Row.

O’Hara’s newest book chronicles his long and storied career as a registered nurse on the Jones wing at Berkshire Medical Center.

Music will be provided by The Housatonic Philharmonic. All are welcome and masks are optional.

For more information, call Patrick’s Pub at 413-499-1994.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.