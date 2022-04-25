Pittsfield author and longtime Eagle columnist Kevin O’Hara will host a book launch for his long-awaited memoir, "Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward: My 30 Years as a Psychiatric Nurse," from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Patrick’s Pub, 26 Bank Row.
O’Hara’s newest book chronicles his long and storied career as a registered nurse on the Jones wing at Berkshire Medical Center.
Music will be provided by The Housatonic Philharmonic. All are welcome and masks are optional.
For more information, call Patrick’s Pub at 413-499-1994.