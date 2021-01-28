The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College will present its 11th annual Art Show virtually this year. The free online opening reception will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, on Zoom.

The exhibit features over 120 works created by 45 OLLI members in a variety of media including photography, painting, drawing, sculpture, mixed media, fabric art, and more. For more information and to register, visit berkshireolli.org/event-3873521/Registration.

The event is co-sponsored by the Lenox Cultural Council.

