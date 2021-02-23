The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College announces a lecture and an open house, both available on Zoom.
OLLI's Distinguished Speakers Series will present BCC Professor Chris Laney speaking on "Are Conspiracy Theories Out to Get Us?" at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The lecture will look briefly at the way conspiracy theories have developed in American history, and at some frameworks for recognizing conspiracism and pushing back against its most harmful variants.
The talk costs $10 for members of OLLI or the Berkshire Museum, and $15 for the general public. To register, visit berkshireolli.org/programs or call 413-236-2190 to register by phone with a credit card.
OLLI will present a free, online open house for its spring semester at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. Participants will hear from OLLI's instructors and get a sneak peek of the spring semester of online, non-credit courses in the arts, literature, science, and social science.
For more information and to register, visit berkshireolli.org/programs.