Pittsfield Community Radio, 89.7 WTBR-FM, will be holding a one-day on-air fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. All money raised will benefit the non-profit, non-commercial radio station's mission to present diverse local, entertaining, informative, and educational programming.
The on-air event will be anchored by Bob Heck, former Pittsfield morning radio fixture and current coordinator of advancement at WTBR, and Shawn Serre, executive director of Pittsfield Community Television.
The day will also feature local radio personalities who currently produce radio programs on WTBR, special guests including Mayor Linda Tyer, City Council President Peter Marchetti, 1Berkshire Director of Member Services Christine Hoyt, Pittsfield Police Officer Darren Derby, and more.
Premium gifts will be given away, including local restaurant and business gift certificates. Every donation of $25 or more will qualify for a chance to win an automatic car starter from Anthony’s Auto Electronics or a Thanksgiving dinner from KJ Nosh Catering. There will also be auctions for high-end audio equipment and a six-month membership to Berkshire Running Center.
The fundraiser will air on 89.7 WTBR-FM, as well as the WTBR Facebook page and on PCTV Select, available on Roku and Apple TV.
Donations can be made by 413-445-4234 during the pledge drive or made online at wtbrfm.com.