Community News Editor / Librarian
The Mayor's Office has announced that beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11, Dalton Avenue, westbound, will be reduced to one lane of traffic to accommodate road work in preparation of upcoming paving.
Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.
