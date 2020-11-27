Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County is holding a virtual auction fundraiser from Nov. 27 through Dec. 11 on Bidding Owl this holiday season. Items include a variety of gift baskets filled with fun items for winter comfort, wine tasting and chocolate.
All funds raised will help Literacy Volunteers continue its 40 year mission of providing adults in the community free tutoring in basic reading and writing and in conversational English for speakers of other languages.
To access the bidding site, search Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County on biddingowl.com or visit tinyurl.com/y5vg47ts.