OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College, will present a live online program featuring two renowned writers and thought leaders on the impact of the internet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, via Zoom.
Titled "Mistrust: A Conversation on Harnessing Technology for the Public Good," the program features Ethan Zuckerman, author of the new book "Mistrust: Why Losing Faith in Institutions Provides the Tools to Transform Them," and Nicholas Carr, author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated New York Times bestseller "The Shallows: What the Internet Is Doing to Our Brains."
The program is free and open to all. Registration is required at berkshireolli.org/events.