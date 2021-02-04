OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College, will present a live online program featuring two renowned writers and thought leaders on the impact of the internet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, via Zoom.

Titled "Mistrust: A Conversation on Harnessing Technology for the Public Good," the program features Ethan Zuckerman, author of the new book "Mistrust: Why Losing Faith in Institutions Provides the Tools to Transform Them," and Nicholas Carr, author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated New York Times bestseller "The Shallows: What the Internet Is Doing to Our Brains."

The program is free and open to all. Registration is required at berkshireolli.org/events.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.