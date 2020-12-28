Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College, in partnership with Berkshire SuperGenarians and Age Friendly Berkshires, is offering a series of free online programs on "Changing the Culture of Aging: Healthcare."

"The Benefits of Age Friendly Health Systems," featuring Dr. Maura Brennan,  a member of the Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics & Palliative Care at Baystate Medical Center, and Alice Bonner, former Massachusetts secretary of Elder Affairs, will be presented at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, live and online via Zoom.

Bonner will speak about "Age Friendly Health Systems: Evidence Based Care for Older Adults — A History and Overview.” 

Brennan will discuss "Age Friendly Health Systems: Progress to Date and Future Opportunities at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass."  

The event is free and open to all, but RSVPs are required at berkshireolli.org/event-4060278/Registration.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.