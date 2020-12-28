Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College, in partnership with Berkshire SuperGenarians and Age Friendly Berkshires, is offering a series of free online programs on "Changing the Culture of Aging: Healthcare."
"The Benefits of Age Friendly Health Systems," featuring Dr. Maura Brennan, a member of the Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics & Palliative Care at Baystate Medical Center, and Alice Bonner, former Massachusetts secretary of Elder Affairs, will be presented at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, live and online via Zoom.
Bonner will speak about "Age Friendly Health Systems: Evidence Based Care for Older Adults — A History and Overview.”
Brennan will discuss "Age Friendly Health Systems: Progress to Date and Future Opportunities at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass."
The event is free and open to all, but RSVPs are required at berkshireolli.org/event-4060278/Registration.