The Berkshire Music School will present a combined concert of the BMS String Orchestra and Miss Hall's School Orchestra, directed by Bing Liu, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Stephen's Church, 67 East St.
The concert will feature pieces such as Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 and No. 7; Mozart's Symphony No. 25, K183; and Bernstein's "One Hand, One Heart" from "West Side Story."
The performance is free and open to the public. Masks must be worn at all times. For more information visit berkshiremusicschool.org.