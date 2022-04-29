The Berkshire Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present an organ recital at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 East St.
David VonBehren, newly appointed assistant university organist and choirmaster at Harvard, will play works by Marcel Dupre, Florence Price, Tom Trenney, Carson Cooman, J.S. Bach, and Julius Reubke.
A free will offering of $10 per person will be accepted. AGO members will be admitted free.
For more information, visit berkshireago.org or the chapter's Facebook page, or call 413-458-8144, ext. 15.