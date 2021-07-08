Plans are being made for a free reunion picnic this summer at Osceola Park for Osceola Park alumni, visitors and friends.

The Osceola Park Reunion Picnic Task Force will hold an organizational meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Flo’s Diner, 1245 West Housatonic St.

Those interested in attending the meeting are asked to reply to Bob Connors at raconnors@yahoo.com or 518-781-4686, or Lauren McCarron Bolio at lauren1961@msn.com or 413-841-8891, with contact information, i.e., phone number(s), email and mailing addresses.

For more information, visit the Osceola Park Memories Facebook page and/or comment on the Osceola Park Reunion Picnic.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.