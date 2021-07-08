Plans are being made for a free reunion picnic this summer at Osceola Park for Osceola Park alumni, visitors and friends.
The Osceola Park Reunion Picnic Task Force will hold an organizational meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Flo’s Diner, 1245 West Housatonic St.
Those interested in attending the meeting are asked to reply to Bob Connors at raconnors@yahoo.com or 518-781-4686, or Lauren McCarron Bolio at lauren1961@msn.com or 413-841-8891, with contact information, i.e., phone number(s), email and mailing addresses.
For more information, visit the Osceola Park Memories Facebook page and/or comment on the Osceola Park Reunion Picnic.