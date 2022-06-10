The annual Osceola Park Car Show and Picnic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at 50 Osceola St. This free family and pet-friendly event is sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of Osceola Park.
Antique and classic cars, muscle cars, and street rods will be on display. Trophies will be given to the "Best Show" and "Attendee Pick" vehicles.
Additional highlights include oldies music, raffles, and BB's Hot Spot Barbecue and Mr. Ding-A-Ling ice cream trucks on site. All fathers will receive a special gift.
In honor of its 75 year anniversary, a first-ever official Osceola Park sign will be unveiled at noon. This gathering will also act as a reunion meeting of Osceola Park "alumni" from noon to 2 p.m.
Rain date is Sunday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Information: tinyurl.com/2p93j2y2. Visit the “Osceola Park Memories” Facebook Page at tinyurl.com/4kp77umc.