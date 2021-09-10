Osceola Park at 50 Osceola St. will be the site of a free community-wide car show and picnic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The gathering will also be a celebration of the first reunion of Osceola Park "alumni." Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 19.
A wide variety of vintage cars and trucks will be displayed and trophies will be awarded to the "Best of Show" vehicle and the "Attendees' Pick" vehicle. Raffles, including a 50/50, will be held.
Canopy tents and tables will be set up for those who wish to bring their own picnic food, drinks and chairs. No alcohol is allowed.
To make a donation to help meet event expenses, visit the GoFundMe page at tinyurl.com/78b52dmk.
For stories, history and photos of the park, visit the “Osceola Park Memories” Facebook page.
To volunteer or for more information, contact Jerry Laberteaux at 413-242-4311 or jlabert1@aol.com or Bob Connors at 518-781-4686 or raconnors@yahoo.com.