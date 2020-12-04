"Fire on Ice," a socially distanced, outdoor event celebrating Hanukkah, will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, in the parking lot across the street from the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, 196 South St. The celebration will mark the fourth night of the Hanukkah festival.
Master ice-carver Charles Jones will sculpt a giant menorah from a raw block of ice which will be lit as part of the free event. The program will also feature live music, hot drinks, free raffles and prizes, hot fried doughnuts and latkes, dreidels, and chocolate gelt. Heaters and tents will be set up for the event.
The celebration is hosted by Chabad of the Berkshires and sponsored in part by the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, Haddad Auto Dealership, and the Wasserman Streit Y'DIyah Fund.
For more information, call 413-499-9899 or visit Jewishberkshires.com.