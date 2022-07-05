The city's Department of Community Development Recreation Program has announced the return of the “Summer Outdoor Movie Series” on Fridays, July 8 to 29, at Clapp Park, 233 West Housatonic St. 

Movies are scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. This year’s family-friendly film lineup includes  "Soul," July 8; "Encanto," July 15; "Goosebumps," July 22; and "Frozen II," July 29.

Rain will cancel the showing. Rain dates, if needed, are Aug. 5 and 12. Follow “Pittsfield Parks Recreation” on Facebook for updates.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.