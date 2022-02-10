Pittsfield Artscape is bringing more public art to the city’s downtown with its call for art for the 2022 Paintbox Project.
The Paintbox Project celebrates local artists, enlivens the streetscape and discourages vandalism of utility boxes throughout the downtown and beyond.
Artscape will offer artists a $250 stipend as well as $150 towards art supplies per eligible utility box. Now in its sixth year, the Pittsfield Paintbox Project will bring an additional 10 paintbox designs to the Pittsfield landscape.
For a link to the Pittsfield Paintbox Program application, visit tinyurl.com/2p999nsd or visit the Pittsfield Artscape Facebook Page.