Pittsfield's Artscape is bringing more public art to the city’s downtown with its call for art for the 2022 Paintbox Project.

The project celebrates local artists, enlivens the streetscape, and discourages vandalism of utility boxes throughout downtown and beyond.

Artscape will offer artists a $250 stipend, as well as $150 toward art supplies per eligible utility box. The project, now in its sixth year, will bring an additional 10 paintbox designs to the Pittsfield landscape.

For a link to the Pittsfield Paintbox Project application, visit tinyurl.com/2p999nsd, or visit Pittsfield's Artscape Facebook page.

