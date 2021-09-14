The Rev. T. Nelson Baker, a pastor of Pittsfield's Second Congregational Church from 1901 to 1941, earned his doctorate in philosophy in 1903 from Yale University, becoming the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy anywhere in the United States and the first former slave to do so.
Yale University is convening a webinar from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, during which descendants discuss the pioneering legacies of their African-American forebears who, like Baker, graduated from Yale.
“Gleaming in the Shadow of Slavery: A Conversation with Descendants of African Americans of Old Yale," will include Nelson's grandson, Newman Taylor Baker, a well-known jazz musician. Register at tinyurl.com/dh6e6vk.
The webinar is part of the Yale and Slavery Research Project, which began in October with the mission of understanding the history of the university in relation to those who actively promoted slavery, anti-Black racism, and other forms of exploitation.