The Pittsfield Parade Committee announces a car show and a concert by The Mummers, both on Sunday, July 3, to benefit the Fourth of July Parade.
Antique cars, hot rods and some new but interesting vehicles will grace downtown Pittsfield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, to see who can win Best of Show, Visitor Choice, Parade Committee Choice, Best Truck, Best Custom Car, and Oldest vehicle. Some two dozen of the cars on display will be participating in the parade.
The vehicles will be located in the McKay Street parking lot at Depot Street with visitor parking in the McKay Street garage located behind the Beacon Cinemas on North Street.
Entering a vehicle is free but donations to the parade are suggested. Admission is free to visitors.
A 50-50 raffle will benefit the parade and the Parade Committee will be passing the bucket for additional donations. Food concession will be on site.
The Greater Kensington String Band of Philadelphia, also known as The Mummers, will perform a 1 1/2 hour concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at First United Methodist Church, 55 Fenn St.
Seating is limited. Tickets cost $10 at the door. The Mummers will be participating in this year’s parade.